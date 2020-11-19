CBSE Sample Paper 2021 For Class 10 Science Exam

Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Marking Scheme For Class 10 Science Exam

CBSE Class 10 Science: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released Clas 10 Science sample paper for board exam 2021. The board has also announced marking schemes. Solving the sample paper and understanding the marking scheme for CBSE science and other subjects can help students in their preparation. The sample papers are available on the CBSE official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE class 10 sample question paper, exam pattern and marking scheme 2020-21: Science paper

The Science paper will have 36 questions divided into four sections -- A, B, C, and D. All questions are compulsory and there will be internal choices in some of the questions.

In Section A, there will be 20 questions carrying one mark each. This section will have multiple-choice questions (MCQs), very short answer questions and assertion, reason type questions. Answers to these should be given in one word or one sentence.

Section B will have six short answer type questions carrying two marks each. These questions are to be answered in 30 to 50 words.

Section C will have seven short answer type questions for three marks each. These questions should be answered in 50 to 80 words.

Section D or question no. 34 to 36 are long answer type questions carrying five marks each. Answer to these questions should be in the range of 80 to 120 words.

A student has to attempt only one of the alternatives in questions with internal choices. Wherever necessary, neat and properly labeled diagrams should be drawn.

