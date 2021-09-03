  • Home
CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 Released For Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Board Exams

CBSE board exam 2022 sample paper: The sample question papers are available at CBSE’s academic website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Sep 3, 2021 12:22 pm IST | Source: Careers360

CBSE Sample Paper 2021-22 Released For Class 10th, 12th Term 1 Board Exams
CBSE 10th, 12th board exam 2022 sample question papers released (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

CBSE sample paper 2021-22: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released sample question papers for the term 1 board exams 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 students. In a major change, the CBSE has decided to conduct next year’s board exams in two terms, to have at least one board-conducted final exam at the end of the year, and to avoid a situation like 2021, where it had to declare final results based on alternative assessment criteria. The sample papers are available at CBSE’s academic website – cbseacademic.nic.in.

Students can download the sample question papers and prepare for the exam. This will give them an idea about the kind of questions that will be asked in the exam and marks assigned to those questions. By solving the sample papers, they can form their strategies to best manage time during the actual exam.

CBSE Class 10th Sample Paper 2021-22: Term 1

CBSE Class 12th Sample Paper 2021-22: Term 2

The CBSE had earlier released revised, term-wise syllabus for board exams, which is also available on the CBSE academic website. The exams will be based on a reduced syllabus, the board said.

CBSE board exams 2022 will be held in two terms with 50 per cent syllabus in each term.

The decision to conduct a two-term board exam, according to CBSE, has been taken to “increase the probability of having a Board conducted classes 10 and 12 examinations at the end of the academic session.”

The CBSE further said efforts will be made to make the internal assessment, practical and project work more credible and valid.

