  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet; Maths, Physics, Other Papers Rescheduled

CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet; Maths, Physics, Other Papers Rescheduled

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a revised date sheet for the Class 12 board examinations. As per the revised date sheet, the Mathematics paper scheduled on June 1 will now be held on May 31, and the Physics paper scheduled on May 13, will now be conducted on June 8.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Mar 5, 2021 3:38 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2021: Deleted Topics From Economics Syllabus
CBSE Class 12 Exams: Deleted Topics For Chemistry Paper
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Syllabus: List Of Deleted Topics
CBSE Sample Paper 2021, Deleted Chapters For Class 12 Physics Exam
CBSE Board Exams 2021: Tips To Ace Biology Diagrams In Class 10, 12 Papers
CBSE Issues Guidelines For Classes 10, 12 Practical Exams
CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet; Maths, Physics, Other Papers Rescheduled
CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet; Maths, Physics Exams Rescheduled
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a revised date sheet for the Class 12 board examinations. As per the revised date sheet, the Mathematics paper scheduled on June 1 will now be held on May 31, and the Physics paper scheduled on May 13, will now be conducted on June 8.

Class 12 exams will begin with the English paper on May 4 and finish on June 14 with Retail, and Mass Media Studies papers. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts for the first time. The morning shift will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm while the afternoon shift will begin from 2.30 pm and will be continued till 05.30 pm.

The examinations are being held in the month of May this year taking into account the fact that schools have remained closed for physical classes for most of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE syllabus has been slashed by 30 per cent. Schools have been allowed the conduct practical examinations between March 1 and the date of the theory examination in the same subject.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 12 paper CBSE Board Exam 2021
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet Revised: Maths, Science, Other Exams Rescheduled
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet Revised: Maths, Science, Other Exams Rescheduled
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
CBSE Revises Class 10, 12 Board Exam Dates
PM Modi's Updated 'Exam Warriors' To Hit Stands Soon
PM Modi's Updated 'Exam Warriors' To Hit Stands Soon
TANCET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On March 20, 21
TANCET 2021 Admit Card Released, Exam On March 20, 21
Jammu And Kashmir: Samagra Shiksha, NCPCR Organize Workshop On Out Of School Education
Jammu And Kashmir: Samagra Shiksha, NCPCR Organize Workshop On Out Of School Education
.......................... Advertisement ..........................