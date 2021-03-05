CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet; Maths, Physics, Other Papers Rescheduled

CBSE Revises Class 12 Date Sheet; Maths, Physics Exams Rescheduled

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a revised date sheet for the Class 12 board examinations. As per the revised date sheet, the Mathematics paper scheduled on June 1 will now be held on May 31, and the Physics paper scheduled on May 13, will now be conducted on June 8.

Class 12 exams will begin with the English paper on May 4 and finish on June 14 with Retail, and Mass Media Studies papers. The examinations will be conducted in two shifts for the first time. The morning shift will be held from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm while the afternoon shift will begin from 2.30 pm and will be continued till 05.30 pm.

The examinations are being held in the month of May this year taking into account the fact that schools have remained closed for physical classes for most of the academic year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The CBSE syllabus has been slashed by 30 per cent. Schools have been allowed the conduct practical examinations between March 1 and the date of the theory examination in the same subject.