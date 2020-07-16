'Removed Topics Can Be Used For Experiential Learning': CBSE

Topics removed from CBSE syllabus can be used for experiential learning

The topics removed from CBSE syllabus for class 9 to 12 can be used by schools for Experiential and Project Based Learning. These could be achieved through strategies provided by NCERT in the Alternative Academic Calendar released in April.

CBSE also clarified that the topics which have been removed from class 9 to 12 syllabus will not be a part of Internal Assessment either.

The board has also clarified that if any school has already covered one of the topics which are not a part of the 'Revised Academic Curriculum' for classes 9 to 12, those topics can be a part of Internal Assessment and credit to students will be given for Board Exams 2021.

Earlier this month, CBSE released Revised Academic Calendar for classes 9 to 12. In the revised curriculum, the board removed about 30 per cent of the topics from the original syllabus.

The reduction of syllabus was not received favorably by various stakeholders who claimed that removing important chapters like 'Federalism', 'Citizenship', and 'Secularism' from Political Science syllabus was 'ideologically motivated'.

The Board, in turn, released a clarification stating that removal of these topics were a one-time measure in response to the loss of academic days this session due to the Covid-19 crisis.

"The revision of syllabi is a measure taken due to the extraordinary situation prevailing in the country and at different parts of the world. Considering the importance of achieving the level of learning, the syllabus has been rationalised to the extent possible by retaining the core concepts," the Board said.