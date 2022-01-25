CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; Here’s How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards

Image credit: digilocker.gov.in “CBSE 2022 term 1 results coming soon,” reads a notification on digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Result 2021-22 Term 1: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be declared soon. In addition to the official result website, cbseresults.nic.in, the scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. CBSE students can also download digital copies of their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates from DigiLocker.

Students can download the app on mobile phones and complete the registration process in advance to get their results.

The official result website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, may not work properly on the result day as lakhs of students will be searching for their results. DigiLocker is an alternative way to download the scorecards.

Students can also use the UMANG app or the results.gov.in website.

Www.digilocker.gov.in CBSE Result 2021: How To Download

On the result day, go to digilocker.gov.in. Click on the scorecard download link to check results or click on CBSE and after that on the links for mark sheets or certificates to download these documents. Enter the required information and download your result.

CBSE term 1 results are expected soon but there is no official confirmation yet regarding the date and time.