  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; Here’s How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards

CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; Here’s How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards

CBSE Result 2021-22 Class 10, 12: In addition to the official result website, cbseresults.nic.in, the scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Jan 25, 2022 8:25 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 When? Updates On 10th, 12th Results Date
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021-22: Class 10, 12 Results Not Today, Confirms Official
CBSE Term 1 Result Tomorrow? Here’s What Board Official Said About Class 10, 12 Results
CBSE Term 2 Board Exam 2022: Sample Paper, Date Sheet, Deleted Syllabus Of Class 10, 12
Board Exam 2022 LIVE: Updates On CBSE, ICSE Term 2, JEE Main, NEET, School Reopening
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: How To Download CBSE 10th, 12th Results
CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; Here’s How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
“CBSE 2022 term 1 results coming soon,” reads a notification on digilocker.gov.in
Image credit: digilocker.gov.in

CBSE Result 2021-22 Term 1: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 board exam results will be declared soon. In addition to the official result website, cbseresults.nic.in, the scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. CBSE students can also download digital copies of their Class 10 and Class 12 mark sheets, certificates and migration certificates from DigiLocker.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Students can download the app on mobile phones and complete the registration process in advance to get their results.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

“CBSE 2022 term 1 results coming soon,” reads a notification on digilocker.gov.in.

The official result website of CBSE, cbseresults.nic.in, may not work properly on the result day as lakhs of students will be searching for their results. DigiLocker is an alternative way to download the scorecards.

Students can also use the UMANG app or the results.gov.in website.

Www.digilocker.gov.in CBSE Result 2021: How To Download

  1. On the result day, go to digilocker.gov.in.

  2. Click on the scorecard download link to check results or click on CBSE and after that on the links for mark sheets or certificates to download these documents.

  3. Enter the required information and download your result.

CBSE term 1 results are expected soon but there is no official confirmation yet regarding the date and time.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Not Released, Know When?
SRMJEEE 2022 Phase 1 Result Not Released, Know When?
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Check Last Date
IGNOU TEE December 2021 Assignment Submission Deadline Extended, Check Last Date
CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students
CISCE Releases Notice Regarding SWAYAM Online Courses For 11th, 12th Students
IIT-Guwahati Develops 3D Printer That Uses Construction Waste To Print Furniture
IIT-Guwahati Develops 3D Printer That Uses Construction Waste To Print Furniture
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Three-Day International Conference On Tourism And Hospitality Entrepreneurship
Jamia Millia Islamia To Host Three-Day International Conference On Tourism And Hospitality Entrepreneurship
.......................... Advertisement ..........................