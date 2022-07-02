CBSE Results 2022: CBSE Launches ‘Pariksha Sangam’ Ahead Of Class 10, 12 Result Declaration

CBSE launches new tab -- parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched a new tab on the cbse.gov.in website. The new tab -- Pariksha Sangam, as per the board, is “a comprehensive one-stop portal for all exam activities”. Parikshasangam.cbse.gov.in has three sections -- Schools (Ganga), Regional Offices (Yamuna) and Head Office (Saraswati). This new Pariksha Sangam tab is in addition to the already existing tabs in cbse.gov.in -- Main Website, SARAS, Results and Academic Website.

While under the Schools Section, exam reference material, pre exam activities, exam activities, school DigiLocker and post exam activities, and communication and an integrated payment system have been made available, under the Regional Offices section, several sub-sections including exam reference material, duplicate academic documents system and DigiLocker access have been made available for the stakeholders.

CBSE academic repository, or CBSE Parinaan Manjusha, is one of the many sub-sections under the Head Office section.

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 exam results are expected to be declared soon. Cbseresults.nic.in will host the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results. The board held the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. The consolidated CBSE results 2022 considering the marks obtained in term 1 and term 2 will be announced soon. Students can use cbseresults.nic.in, digilocker.gov.in or results.gov.in to download CBSE term 2 result mark sheets. To download and access CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 result scorecards, students will have to use their roll numbers and school numbers.