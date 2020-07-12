CBSE Results 2020 By July 15? A Round-Up Of Facts

CBSE Result 2020 is expected by July 15

CBSE is expected to announce board exam results by July 15. The board had informed Supreme Court, on June 26, during a hearing that it was cancelling exams for remaining papers and would announce results by mid-July based on an alternative assessment scheme. The board has not announced CBSE result date yet, nor has it confirmed if the result for both classes will be released on the same date or different dates.

CBSE Cancels Exam, Result By Mid-July

On June 26, Supreme Court approved an alternative assessment scheme presented by CBSE for evaluating papers in which exams were cancelled.

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by a group of parents who sought to cancel the remaining exams for Class 12 students in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, requesting that the results be announced based on internal assessment and assignments which has been done already as well as exams already conducted.

CBSE had also informed the court that it will announce both class 10 and class 12 results by mid-July.

CBSE Result 2020 Fake Notice

Meanwhile, recently a circular began doing rounds which said that CBSE 10th result will be announced on July 11 and 12th result on July 13. The notice, as confirmed by a board official, was fake. The board official said that the board had not taken any decision by on CBSE results date yet and shall notify once the date is fixed.

Average Marks In Cancelled Papers

The alternative assessment scheme by CBSE takes into account marks scored by a student in papers for which exam has already been conducted.

For students who appeared for exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best of three performing subjects will be awarded for subjects for which exam could not be held.

For students who could appear for exam in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in two best performing subjects will be awarded.

There are some students in class 12 in North-East Delhi who could appear for exam in only one or two subjects. For such students, the result will be prepared on the basis of performance in the appeared subjects and in internal assessment, practical, and project.

CBSE Result, Marks, Certificates Online

CBSE will release class 10 and class 12 results on its official results portal, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The board will also release marks sheet, passing certificate, and migration certificate for students in their DigiLocker account.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme and it aims at 'Digital Empowerment' of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen's digital document wallet.

CBSE Results 2019: A Surprise

In 2019, CBSE moving away from tradition did not announce result date prior to declaration. The board, reportedly, decided to keep result date under wraps to avoid fake rumors which had started circulating around the board exams since its commencement.

Another change last year was the announcement of results much before it was anticipated. CBSE result for class 12 was released on May 2 and for class 10 was released on May 6.



