Image credit: Shutterstock CBSE Result 2020: Download DigiLocker App For Marksheets, Certificates

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, is expected to declare CBSE result 2020 by July 15. Candidates will be able to access their CBSE 10th result 2020 and CBSE 12th result 2020 marksheets using the DigiLocker app. According to reposts, the board has started sending SMSes to registered mobile numbers of candidates asking them to download the app. The app is available both for Android and iOS users in their respective app stores.

Candidates will also be able to login to the DigiLocker website, digilocker.gov.in, and access their CBSE result marksheets and certificates.

How To Use DigiLocker For CBSE Result

To access CBSE 10th result and CBSE 12th result marksheets using the DigiLocker website, follow these steps:

Go to digilocker.gov.in.

Under the ‘education section of the DigiLocker website, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’.

Select Class 10 passing certificate, Class 12 passing certificate, Class 10 marksheet, or Class 12 marksheet as per requirement.

Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate.

In case a candidate is unable to login, he or she can sign up using Aadhar number and access marksheets and certificates.

CBSE Result 2020 Using DigiLocker App

Follow the steps mentioned below to download CBSE marksheet and certificate using the

DigiLocker app:

Go to Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS).

Search for the DigiLocker app and install it.

Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’.

Enter Phone number registered with CBSE, Aadhar number.

Access your CBSE marksheet and certificate.

If a candidate does not have an Aadhar card, he or she can complete the login process by entering a one-time password (OTP) sent to the registered mobile number.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under the Digital India initiative. It aims for digital empowerment of citizens by providing authentic documents to citizens’ digital document wallets.