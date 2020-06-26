CBSE, ICSE Results By Mid-July

CBSE: For students who will opt to appear for the exam, to improve their scores, the boards will organise exams later.

CBSE and ICSE results are likely to be released within mid-July, both the boards have informed the Supreme Court today. The tentative result plan was given by the boards a day after they said that they will decide the result through internal assessment instead of waiting for the exam to be over. Both the boards, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE), have said they will allow the students to opt out of the exam if they don’t want to appear for the remaining papers.

Meanwhile, the result of all the students will be internally assessed on the basis of the scores obtained in the previous papers.

As per the evaluation scheme submitted by CBSE, which has been approved by the Supreme Court, students who sat for all their examinations in class 10 and 12 will have their final result declared based on their performance in the exam.

For students who appeared for exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best of three performing subjects will be awarded for subjects for which exam could not be held. For students who could appear for exam in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in two best performing subjects will be awarded.

For students who will opt to appear for the exam, to improve their scores, the boards will organise exams later.

While CBSE has decided not to conduct the Class 10 board exam further, CISCE has said it may conduct the Class 10 or ICSE exams later. So far, CBSE Class 10 exams for remaining papers stand cancelled.

On the other hand, students are waiting for an official announcement on the status of JEE Main and NEET entrance exams.