CBSE Results 2020: 5 Points On Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams

CBSE Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams

The Central Board of Secondary Education, or CBSE, will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 results shortly. Around 30 lakh students wrote the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 exams scheduled from mid-February. However, a few papers of CBSE exams had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. The Class 10 results and Class 12 results this year will be based on a CBSE marking scheme developed for this year only, as a one-time measure.

As per the CBSE marking scheme, students will be awarded marks on the basis of the number of exams they have appeared for and their performance in them. However, the board has also provided an option for students to take the exams on the pending subjects, after the situation arising out of COVID-19 improves. The CBSE 2020 exams were originally scheduled to be held from February 15, 2020 to March 30, 2020 but were postponed on March 24, shortly before a nationwide lockdown was enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus.

CBSE Marking Scheme

Listed here are the main features of the CBSE marking scheme

For students who could write the exams in all subjects, CBSE results will be declared on the basis of the marks secured in them as per standard practice. For CBSE students who could take the exams in more than three, but not all, subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three subjects will be allotted to the subjects in which they did not write exams. For students who wrote exams in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in the best two subjects will be allotted to all those subjects in which exams were scrapped. For students who could take two or less papers, assessment will be on the basis of their performance in the internal, practical or projects already held for those subjects. Optional examinations will be held for students who want to improve their CBSE results.