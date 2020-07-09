CBSE Result On July 11, 13? Fake Notice, Says Board

CBSE Result 2020: Notice about result declaration date fake.

In response to a notification being circulated about CBSE result dates, an official told NDTV that the board has not made any decision yet. The result notification is fake and should not be taken as board's statement. The fake notification says that CBSE 10th result will be announced on July 11 and 12th result on July 13.

The anticipation around CBSE results is at an all-time high. The board had announced earlier that it would declare class 10 and class 12 results by mid-July. With only about a week in hand to the expected result date, students' anxiety has increased.

Students have taken to social media, often with the use of memes, to express their anxiety over their results.

Students who are waiting for their class 10th / 12th results :)) ( CBSE ) pic.twitter.com/GX1T9MzJW0 — Anchita (@_anchita_) July 9, 2020

CBSE Result 2020 are expected to be announced on July 15.

Me: pic.twitter.com/jQQNW6oGBh — sxrcxstic_me (@The_mufti_guy) July 9, 2020

With the board cancelling all remaining papers, and releasing an alternative evaluation method for all such papers, students are worried about their marks and future.

Students have tweeted regularly to CBSE and HRD Ministry requesting them to announce result declaration date and do away with the suspense.

'When will 10th CBSE result declared,' wrote one student.

When will 10th Cbse result declared — Vishali Bhardwaj (@VishaliBhardwa7) July 9, 2020

'Please tell us the exact date of result declaration by cbse,' another student requested on Twitter.

Sirr.....Plzz tell us the exact date of result declaration by cbse🙏🙏🙏 — Isha bahety (@bahety_isha) July 9, 2020

'How many days are left for cbse class 12 board results?' was another student's query.

How many days are left for cbse class 12 board results??? — Aparna Sharma (@AparnaS20490948) July 9, 2020

This year, CBSE had to face multiple issues while conducting board exams. First, board exams for students in North East Delhi had to be postponed due to the Delhi-violence which erupted around the same time as commencement of the board exams.

The board announced that it would conduct exams separately for students from North East Delhi after the exams were over.

But before this could be achieved, the board had to cancel exams for all centres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board later announced its decision to conduct exam for remaining papers in July, a decision which was contested in Supreme Court by a group of parents. Upon the top court's direction, CBSE cancelled exam for remaining papers and came up with an alternative evaluation scheme for papers in which exams could not be conducted.

CBSE's Evaluation Scheme For Cancelled Exams

Students who sat for all their examinations in class 10 and 12 will have their final result declared based on their performance in the exam.

For students who appeared for exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best of three performing subjects will be awarded for subjects for which exam could not be held.

For students who could appear for exam in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in two best performing subjects will be awarded.

For class 12 students in North-East Delhi who could appear for exam in only one or two subjects. For such students, the result will be prepared on the basis of performance in the appeared subjects and in internal assessment, practical, and project.

CBSE Result 2020

The CBSE Result 2020 will be released on the board's official website - 'cbseresults.nic.in'. Students would need their school code and roll number to check their result.












