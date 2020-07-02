CBSE Result By July 15: Here’s What You Need To Know

  • Home
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the annual Class 10 and 12 board exam result by July 15. CBSE results will be available on the official websites cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 2, 2020 12:57 pm IST

CBSE result: Students need to login to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth details.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the annual Class 10 and 12 board exam result by July 15. This was informed by the Board to the Supreme Court on June 26 where it agreed to declare the results based on the performance of students in the previous papers and hold the remaining exams later. This year, the CBSE could conduct the class 10, 12 board exams in 173 subjects. Exams for over 80 subjects could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The evaluation of answer sheets, of exams already held, had begun on May 10.

This year, teachers were sent answer copies to their homes to check. As a general practice, teachers go to schools or centres to check the answer copies. Over 1.5 crore answer copies are being sent to teachers from 3,000 CBSE recognised evaluation centres.

CBSE postponed all exams scheduled in July, including the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) which was scheduled for July 5.

CBSE results will be available on the official websites of the Board. Students can check the result on their mobile phones and on computers. The official websites are cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

Students need to login to the result portal using their roll number and date of birth details.

Soon after the result, new academic session for the newly promoted students of Class 10 and Class 12 is expected to begin soon through online medium. As per the new guidelines released by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, schools and colleges will remain closed till July 31. It has asked educational institutions to begin online or distance learning classes.

cbse result cbse board exam result
