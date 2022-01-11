CBSE Result For Term 1 Exams Expected Soon; Key Points On Marking Scheme, Evaluation Pattern

  • Home
CBSE Result Class 10, 12 Term 1: When announced, CBSE will host the term 1 board exam results on cbseresults.nic.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 11, 2022 10:34 am IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 result date soon. When announced, CBSE will host the board exam results on cbseresults.nic.in. While announcing the two-term exam format for CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students, CBSE said that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE result will be published after term 2 exams get over.

The MCQs in the CBSE term 1 question papers included case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam was 90 minutes and covered 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus. As a first, CBSE has taken the exams in OMR sheets for objective-type questions. The questions carried equal marks each and was held for a total of 40 marks.

Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the CBSE websites, the other official methods to check Class 10 and Class 12 results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. Like last year, the result may also be available on the UMANG app and via SMS.

Meanwhile CBSE had shared a notice on news being circulated on Class 10, 12 exam pattern and has said that they are misleading and incorrect. The CBSE statement is in response to some media platforms circulating news as breaking and confusing the readers.

A CBSE statement issued said: “It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams.”

The board also advised students and parents to only check the official website cbse.gov.in for the latest and authentic information.

