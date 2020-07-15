CBSE will release the Class 10 result today for over 18 lakh students.

CBSE Class 10 result will be released today and the board will not release merit list this year, an official has confirmed. The Board had not released the merit list for Class 12 board exam also, the result of which was announced on July 13. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has decided not to come up with a merit list in view of exceptional circumstances amid the coronavirus pandemic, the official had said after the Class 12 result was out.

"The result will be released in the afternoon," the official has confirmed.

Soon after downloading the result copy, students are suggested to save a copy of it. Original mark sheet and pass certificate will be issued by the Board later. Students can collect the documents from their respective schools after the results are out. Also, the board will release the marks sheets and other certificates in DigiLocker account set up by CBSE for students.

This year, the results have been evaluated in a new assessment scheme as the exams could not be completed on time due to the coronavirus outbreak and the exams for the remaining papers could not be held due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

In 2019, the CBSE Class 10 result was declared in May. Out of total 17,74,299 students who had registered for the exam, 17,61,078 had appeared and 16,04,428 had qualified for higher education. The overall pass percentage was 91.1%.

In CBSE Class 10 result 2019, 13 students had scored 499 out of 500. A total of 97 students were in top 3 positions.