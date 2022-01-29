  • Home
CBSE Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet Details; Steps To Download

CBSE Result Live: The CBSE term 1 results will be announced on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 29, 2022 10:43 am IST

CBSE term 1 result live updates

CBSE Result LIVE: There is no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare term 1 results. However, it can be expected to be released soon. CBSE, which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021. The CBSE term 1 results will be announced on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.

Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.

CBSE Result Live: The CBSE term 1 results will be announced on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.

10:43 AM IST
Jan. 29, 2022

Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result: How To Download

  1. On the result day, visit the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
  2. Click on the link for secondary or senior secondary term 1 results
  3. Enter roll number and school number on the login window
  4. Download the scorecards


10:37 AM IST
Jan. 29, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Where To Check

Cbse.nic.in result scorecards for term 1 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.

