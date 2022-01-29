CBSE Result LIVE: Class 10, 12 Term 1 Marksheet Details; Steps To Download
CBSE Result Live: The CBSE term 1 results will be announced on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
CBSE Result LIVE: There is no official update as to when the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare term 1 results. However, it can be expected to be released soon. CBSE, which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021. The CBSE term 1 results will be announced on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Meanwhile, for the CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 exams which have been scheduled for March-April 2022, the board has already released the sample papers on the CBSE website.
Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Live updates
CBSE Result Live: The CBSE term 1 results will be announced on the official websites -- cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Cbseresults.nic.in Class 10, 12 Result: How To Download
- On the result day, visit the CBSE website -- cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on the link for secondary or senior secondary term 1 results
- Enter roll number and school number on the login window
- Download the scorecards
CBSE Term 1 Result: Where To Check
Cbse.nic.in result scorecards for term 1 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in.