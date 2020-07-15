After the CBSE Class 10 result is declared, the board will start post-result facilities which the students can avail.

CBSE Class 10 result will be declared today in the afternoon. Students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.gov.in. Post-result updates like availability of certificates and mark sheet will be sent to students through DigiLocker. DigiLocker will intimate students of their marksheet and pass certificate once it is sent by the CBSE. Alerts will be sent to the mobile number using which the account has been created.

Apply for verification of marks: Students can apply for the verification of their marks through online mode. The result of verification of marks will be uploaded on the CBSE website. In case of change of marks, a letter will be sent to the student.

Apply for obtaining the photocopy of the answer copy: Only those students who apply for the verification of marks can request for the photocopy of the CBSE Class 10 answer sheet. Photocopy of the answer sheet will be sent to the candidate’s login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/ Evaluator/ any other official associated with the examination process etc.

Apply for re-evaluation of answers: Only those candidates who have applied for obtaining the photocopy of the evaluated answer book will be able to challenge the marks awarded to them.

Obtaining pass certificate and marksheet: Schools provide the hard copy of the mark sheet and pass certificate to students which are issued to them by the CBSE. Usually schools issue the certificates 10-15 days after the declaration of the result. Students have to contact their respective schools for details on when the certificates will be issued to them. CBSE also provides the pass certificate and mark sheet through DigiLocker. DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme and it aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

Admission to Class 12 courses: The admission process for Class 12 courses will begin soon after the Class 10 results are out. Though the government is yet to decide when to re-open the schools, admission process and classes are likely to begin in online mode.