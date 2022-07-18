CBSE Result 2022 On Digilocker: How To Download Security Pin To Check 10th, 12th Results

CBSE result 2022 on DigiLocker, steps to access Security Pin

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to notify the Class 10, 12 result date. The CBSE result 2022 will also be made available on the DigiLocker app. In order to strengthen security and data privacy of students, a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts has been introduced to access CBSE result 2022. The student-wise Security PIN file, CBSE in a statement said, is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate the Security PIN to individual students.

Apart from the official CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards. CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15. The official website for CBSE board results is results.cbse.nic.in.

Steps To Download Security PIN

Schools will have to go to the Cbse.digilocker.gov.in/public/auth/login Login using LOC credentials and Login as Schools from the dropdown menu Click on the ‘Download PIN file’ option Select the desired Class 10 or Class 12 PIN file and download

“After downloading the file, schools can share the Security PIN individually with the respective students in a secure manner,” CBSE added.