  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Result 2022 On Digilocker: How To Download Security Pin To Check 10th, 12th Results

CBSE Result 2022 On Digilocker: How To Download Security Pin To Check 10th, 12th Results

CBSE Result 2022: In order to strengthen security and data privacy of students, a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts has been introduced to access CBSE result 2022.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 18, 2022 4:44 pm IST
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11 View More
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th, 12th Result 2022 Will Not Be Delayed, Says Dharmendra Pradhan
CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Next Week? Here's What Official Said
CISCE, CBSE Result 2022 Live: ICSE 10th Result 'Not Tomorrow'; Update On Result Date, Official Website
Fix Last Date For Admission To UG Courses: UGC To Higher Educational Institutions
CBSE Result 2022: How To Use DigiLocker To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheet
CBSE Term 2 Result 2022: Class 10, 12 Results Expected Date; What We Know So Far
CBSE Result 2022 On Digilocker: How To Download Security Pin To Check 10th, 12th Results
CBSE result 2022 on DigiLocker, steps to access Security Pin
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is yet to notify the Class 10, 12 result date. The CBSE result 2022 will also be made available on the DigiLocker app. In order to strengthen security and data privacy of students, a six-digit security PIN-based activation for students' DigiLocker accounts has been introduced to access CBSE result 2022. The student-wise Security PIN file, CBSE in a statement said, is being given in schools in their DigiLocker accounts from where schools can download and disseminate the Security PIN to individual students.
Register here for CBSE result 2022 for 10th, 12th updates, date, time, direct link.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Also See: Best/Trending Courses after 10th for Science, Arts, & Commerce StudentsDownload Here
Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

Apart from the official CBSE result website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards. CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15. The official website for CBSE board results is results.cbse.nic.in.

Steps To Download Security PIN

  1. Schools will have to go to the Cbse.digilocker.gov.in/public/auth/login

  2. Login using LOC credentials and Login as Schools from the dropdown menu

  3. Click on the ‘Download PIN file’ option

  4. Select the desired Class 10 or Class 12 PIN file and download

“After downloading the file, schools can share the Security PIN individually with the respective students in a secure manner,” CBSE added.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
No shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
No shortage Of NCERT Textbooks, Over 4 Crore Books Distributed For 2022-23 Academic Session: Ministry
DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Hall Ticket
DNB PDCET 2022 Admit Card Today At Nbe.edu.in; Steps To Download Hall Ticket
NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
Live | NEET 2022 LIVE: NEET UG Unofficial Answer Key, Exam Analysis, Cut-Off, College Predictor
220 Students Took Admission In KV Under PM Cares For Children Scheme, Most In Madhya Pradesh
220 Students Took Admission In KV Under PM Cares For Children Scheme, Most In Madhya Pradesh
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link Here
Goa Common Entrance Test (GCET) 2022 Result Declared; Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................