CBSE Result 2022: How To Use DigiLocker To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheet

CBSE Result 2022: Apart from the official CBSE result website -- cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 13, 2022 9:34 am IST

New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 and Class 12 term 2 results soon. As per official sources, Class 10 and Class 12 result will be declared by July end. Apart from the official CBSE result website -- cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

CBSE Class 10 exams were conducted from April 26 to May 4 and Class 12 exams took place from April 26 to June 15. The official website for CBSE board results is results.cbse.nic.in.

Steps To Use DigiLocker For CBSE 2022 Result

  1. Visit digilocker.gov.in
  2. On the ‘education’ section of the DigiLocker website, click on ‘Central Board Of Secondary Education’
  3. Select Class 10 passing certificate, Class 12 passing certificate, Class 10 marksheet, or Class 12 marksheet
  4. Login using the mobile number registered with CBSE and access your marksheet and/or certificate

How To Download CBSE Result 2022 From DigiLocker App

  1. Install DigiLocker app from Google PlayStore (for Android) or App Store (for iOS)
  2. Open the app and click on ‘Access DigiLocker’
  3. Enter the phone number registered with CBSE
  4. Submit other details
  5. Access CBSE marksheet and certificate.
