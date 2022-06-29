CBSE Result 2022: Details On Class 10, 12 Result Date; Where, How To Check

CBSE result 2022 expected soon

With the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 10 and Class 12 exams being over, students are now waiting for the term 2 results. The exams started on April 25 and papers were held in one session on all the exam days. The official website for CBSE result 2022 is cbseresults.nic.in. The board is yet to make an official announcement regarding CBSE Class 10, 12 result date and time. Register here for CBSE 10th, 12th result 2022 updates, date, time, direct link.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Students Liked: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now

The board held the exams in two terms for the academic session 2021-22. CBSE term 1 board exams held in November-December 2021, were conducted for multiple-choice questions, while the term 2 exams had analytical and case-based questions and was held in April- May 2022. The board did not announce the term 1 results as pass, fail or essential repeat. The final CBSE 2022 result is will be published along with the term 2 exam result.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Class 10, 12 board exam results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in. In addition to the official result CBSE website, cbseresults.nic.in, the Class 10 and Class 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website, digilocker.gov.in. Students need their roll numbers and school numbers to download scorecards.

The Class 10th, 12th result will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks, project works, practical exams and pre-board exams. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results might also mention the scores obtained as grace marks.

CBSE Result 2022: How To Download Score card

1. Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

2. Click on CBSE Result 2022

3. Enter the required credentials like roll number

4. Submit and download the CBSE 2022 result