CBSE Result 2022: Board Announces Class 10, 12 Term 2 Verification, Revaluation Application Dates

CBSE term 2 result verification dates, application details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which declared the Class 10 and Class 12 results on Friday, July 22, will now provide the candidates with the option of obtaining photocopies of term 2 answer copies, verify marks scored in CBSE result 2022 and re-evaluate answers. The application process will be online. While the application for CBSE result 2022 verification of marks will be from July 26 to 28, the registration for obtaining photocopies will be between August 8 and August 9. The CBSE Class 10, 12 revaluation application, can, however, be done between August 13 and August 14.

The pass percentage in CBSE result 2022 has been recorded as 94.40 per cent for CBSE Class 10 result and 92.71 per cent for Class 12.

The application fee for CBSE result 2022 Class 12 term 2 result verification of marks is Rs 500 per subject, while it is Rs 700 per answer book for obtaining photocopies and Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation.

For Class 10 CBSE result 2022 application fee for verification of marks and obtaining photocopies is Rs 500, while it is Rs 100 per question for re-evaluation.

Only those candidates who apply for CBSE result 2022 verification of marks online will be eligible to apply for obtaining photocopy of answer books in those subjects, CBSE in a statement said.

CBSE while announcing the verification, revaluation dates, also said that decrease of even one mark shall be affected and result of revaluation will be final and no appeal or review against the re-evaluation would be entertained.