CBSE Result 2021: Three Different Ways To Check 10th, 12th Scores

Image credit: Shutterstock How to check CBSE results on DigiLocker, UMANG app and via SMS

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared in the next few weeks. The board announces results on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, and cbse.nic.in. However, as seen during last year, the board’s website crashes on the result day due to heavy traffic, as many students login at the same time to check their scores. Many unofficial websites also host CBSE results but it is always a good idea to confirm your results from an official source. Apart from the two official websites, there are three methods to check CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 results.

Latest: Know your estimated Class 12th percentage based on new CBSE assessment criteria. Click here

As per official information, CBSE Class 10 results are expected by July 20 and Class 12 by July 31. On the result days, students can check their marks using these methods:

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE Results Through IVRS, SMS

CBSE results are also available through IVRS and via SMS. CBSE will send results to the mobile numbers registered with the board. Candidates may also call to the numbers provided by the Board to know their results. The detailed process will be released on the result press release.

CBSE Result On UMANG App

Last year, the Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance, or UMANG app also hosted CBSE 10th, 12th results. The app has been developed by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and the National e-Governance Division (NeGD). Candidates can download the app from Google PlayStore (Android) or App Store (iOS).

CBSE 10th Result 2020: Marksheet, Certificate From DigiLocker

Last year, CBSE results were also declared through DigiLocker. Students can download their marksheets and certificates from the app. From this year onwards, the board will also provide soft copies of migration certificates through DigiLocker and hard copies will be issued only on request.

DigiLocker, is a flagship initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). Candidates can login to the website, digilocker.gov.in by using their mobile numbers registered with the CBSE.