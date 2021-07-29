CBSE Result 2021: How To Download Class 10, 12 Roll Numbers

CBSE Class 10, 12 results soon, steps to check roll number

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will declare the results of the cancelled Class 10 and Class 12 exams soon. As the exams were cancelled in view of the Covid crisis, the students did not receive any admit cards with their roll numbers and now the board has activated the window to access the roll numbers. The roll numbers will be required to check the results on the result website.

Recommended: Know numerous course after Class 10th - Click Here

To check roll numbers, students have to login at the cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html portal and insert the login credentials.

Steps To Check Roll Numbers

Visit cbse.gov.in/cbsenew/cbse.html

Scroll down and click on the designated link - Roll Number Finder

On the next window, click on the Continue button

Select the class -- Class 10 or Class 12

Insert the candidate’s name, name of mother and father and the date of birth of the candidate

Submit and access the roll number

As soon as the Class 10, 12 CBSE results are declared, students will be able to check on the official websites -- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.gov.in – and other digital platforms like the DigiLocker website – digilocker.gov.in. The CBSE 2021 results will also be available on DigiLocker. The results may also be available via SMS, IVRS and the UMANG app.

Last year, the CBSE announced Class 12 results on July 13 and Class 12 results two days later, on July 15. If the board follows the trend this year, CBSE Class 12 result 2021 will be declared before Class 10.