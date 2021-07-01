CBSE Result 2021: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year

Image credit: Shutterstock Check highlights of CBSE Class 10 result from last year

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 10 result on July 15 on the official websites of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in. A pass percentage of 91.46 per cent was recorded last year and 1,50,198 students got the compartment. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

CBSE has replaced the term “FAIL” with “Essential Repeat”. Last year, the result did not mention “FAIL” in the documents issued to the candidates.

Last year’s Assessment Scheme

a) For the students, who have completed all their CBSE Class 10 exams, their results were announced on the basis of their performance in the exams.

b) For students who have appeared in more than 3 exams, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects were awarded in the subjects whose exams were not held.

c) For students who have appeared in the exams in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best 2 performing subjects were awarded in the subjects whose exams were not held.

CBSE Class 10 Result Highlights

Total number of candidates registered: 18,85,885

Total number of candidates appeared: 18,73,015

Total number of candidates passed: 17,13,121

Overall passing percentage: 91.46%

Last Year’s Top Performing Regions

Trivandrum: 99.28%

Chennai: 98.95%

Bengaluru: 98.23%

Pune: 98.05%

Ajmer: 96.993%

Girls, Boys Pass Percentage

Girls passing percentage: 93.31%

Boys passing percentage: 90.14%

Transgender passing percentage: 78.95%