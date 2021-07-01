  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Result 2021: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year

CBSE Result 2021: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year

CBSE Class 10 Result: A pass percentage of 91.46 per cent was recorded last year and 1,50,198 students got the compartment.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 1, 2021 1:55 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE 10th Result 2021: Deadline For Schools To Submit Marks Online Today
Plea In Delhi High Court To Direct CBSE Schools To Publish Documents On Class 10 Assessment Criteria
Upload Rational Document Devised By Schools For Assessment Of CBSE Class 10 Result: Plea In Delhi HC
CBSE Starts Helpdesk To Assist Schools In Tabulating Class 10, 12 Results
CBSE 10th Result 2021: Marksheets Of Students Will Be Prepared In This Way
CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2021: List Of Official Websites
CBSE Result 2021: Highlights Of Class 10 Result From Last Year
Check highlights of CBSE Class 10 result from last year
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Last year, the Central Board of Secondary Education released the CBSE Class 10 result on July 15 on the official websites of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in. A pass percentage of 91.46 per cent was recorded last year and 1,50,198 students got the compartment. Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results were available on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

UPDATE: AAKASH iACST - Get Instant Scholarship up to 90% CLICK here

CBSE has replaced the term “FAIL” with “Essential Repeat”. Last year, the result did not mention “FAIL” in the documents issued to the candidates.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

Last year’s Assessment Scheme

a) For the students, who have completed all their CBSE Class 10 exams, their results were announced on the basis of their performance in the exams.

b) For students who have appeared in more than 3 exams, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects were awarded in the subjects whose exams were not held.

c) For students who have appeared in the exams in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best 2 performing subjects were awarded in the subjects whose exams were not held.

CBSE Class 10 Result Highlights

Total number of candidates registered: 18,85,885

Total number of candidates appeared: 18,73,015

Total number of candidates passed: 17,13,121

Overall passing percentage: 91.46%

Last Year’s Top Performing Regions

Trivandrum: 99.28%

Chennai: 98.95%

Bengaluru: 98.23%

Pune: 98.05%

Ajmer: 96.993%

Girls, Boys Pass Percentage

Girls passing percentage: 93.31%

Boys passing percentage: 90.14%

Transgender passing percentage: 78.95%

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE Extends Deadline To Register For School Affiliation
CBSE Extends Deadline To Register For School Affiliation
NEET, JEE Main 2021 Updates: Latest News On Exams, University Admissions, School, College Reopening
Live | NEET, JEE Main 2021 Updates: Latest News On Exams, University Admissions, School, College Reopening
NEET 2021 Registration Likely Soon, Know How To Apply From Common Service Centres
NEET 2021 Registration Likely Soon, Know How To Apply From Common Service Centres
Tamil Nadu Governor Appoints R Jagannathan As VC Of Periyar University
Tamil Nadu Governor Appoints R Jagannathan As VC Of Periyar University
BHU UG, PG Open Book Exam Schedule Announced
BHU UG, PG Open Book Exam Schedule Announced
.......................... Advertisement ..........................