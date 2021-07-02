CBSE Result 2021: Here’s Class 10 Results Date Update

CBSE Class 10 result date update

CBSE Result 2021 Class 10 Date And Time: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the board’s Class 10th results by July 20. The CBSE Class 10th results 2021 will be prepared on the basis of marks obtained in the tests and exams conducted during the academic year. CBSE had to cancel Class 10th exams in view of the Covid pandemic and considering the safety of the students amid the nation-wide crisis.

The CBSE Class 10 result will have details of marks obtained during the academic year as internal assessment marks and marks secured in periodic tests, half yearly or mid-term exams and pre-board exams.

Students will be able to access their cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10 result on the official websites of the board including cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and also through SMS. Due to the ongoing Covid crisis and to avoid over-crowding at the schools to check CBSE Class 10th results 2021, like last year, schools might not release the CBSE Class 10 results on the notice boards on the CBSE 10th result 2021 declared date.

For students who have created their accounts on DigiLocker can also access their Class 10 CBSE mark sheets and pass certificates there. DigiLocker will notify the students on their registered contact numbers or email Ids of their marksheets and pass certificates once they are issued by CBSE.

As per the marking policy of CBSE, although the students will be evaluated out of a maximum of 100 marks for each subject, 20 marks will be submitted by schools and 80 marks will be from scores in exams held during the academic year.

The CBSE 10th results might also mention the scores obtained as grace marks. The board while releasing the Class 10 assessment criteria said that it will provide grace marks while arriving at the final result if students do not obtain the minimum marks to qualify Class 10th board exams.

“In case after application of grace marks policy by the Board, any student is not able to meet the qualifying criterion, he/she will be placed in “Essential Repeat” or “Compartment” Category,” it added.