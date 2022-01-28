CBSE term 1 result updates, term 2 exam dates

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session is yet to announce an update on the term 1 result date. The board held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021. Once the CBSE term 1 results are announced, the candidates will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 has been scheduled for March-April 2022.

The board has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the board will be holding the term 2 exams as per schedule.

Also the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 1 exam result update which is due to be announced is expected to soon at cisce.org.

