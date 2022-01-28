CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
CBSE Result Live: Once the CBSE term 1 results are announced, the candidates will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session is yet to announce an update on the term 1 result date. The board held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021. Once the CBSE term 1 results are announced, the candidates will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 has been scheduled for March-April 2022.
The board has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the board will be holding the term 2 exams as per schedule.
Also the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 1 exam result update which is due to be announced is expected to soon at cisce.org.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result Live: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in. To access and download CBSE term 1 marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers.
CBSE Result 2021 Class 10, 12 In DigiLocker
In addition to the official result website, cbseresults.nic.in, the CBSE result 2021 Class 10, 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 Result: Pass Percentage From Last Year
Last year, the overall cbseresults.nic.in pass percentage in Class 10 was recorded at 99.4 per cent, while in Class 12, the pass percentage was 99.37 per cent.
CBSE Term 2 Exam date
The CBSE term 2 exam date has not been updated yet. The Class 10, 12 term 2 CBSE exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 exam date is released, the candidates will be able to check on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Term 2 Syllabus Class 10
CBSE has released the sample question papers, reduced syllabus, and question banks of term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. These are available at cbseacademic.nic.in.
CBSE term 2 board exam syllabus: Direct link
CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper
CBSE has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the board might held the term 2 exams in March-April, 2022.
Is CBSE Term 1 Result Declared
No. Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 results are not declared yet. Once announced, students will be able to download the CBSE scorecards containing the marks scored in each subject at cbse.gov.in.
CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam Result
CBSE result 2021 Class 10 term 1 which is due to be released soon will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10 will be published after term 2 exams.