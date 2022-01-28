  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
Live

CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers

CBSE Result Live: Once the CBSE term 1 results are announced, the candidates will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jan 28, 2022 10:08 am IST

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 UPDATES: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: 10th, 12th Results To Be Released Soon; Direct Links, Websites To Check
CBSE Term 1 Result 12th Class: Highlights Of Class 12 Result From Last Year
CBSE Term 1 Result: Board Warns Against Fake Notice Saying Results On Jan 25
CBSE Results “Soon” On DigiLocker; How To Download Class 10, 12 Scorecards
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 When? Updates On 10th, 12th Results Date
CBSE Class 10, 12 Result LIVE: Updates On Term 1 Scorecards, Term 2 Exam Dates, Sample Papers
CBSE term 1 result updates, term 2 exam dates
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) which is holding a two-term exam for the 2021-22 academic session is yet to announce an update on the term 1 result date. The board held the Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exams in November-December 2021. Once the CBSE term 1 results are announced, the candidates will be able to check them on the official website -- cbse.gov.in. The CBSE Class 10, 12 term 2 has been scheduled for March-April 2022.

Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trail today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

The board has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the board will be holding the term 2 exams as per schedule.

Also the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) semester 1 exam result update which is due to be announced is expected to soon at cisce.org.

Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE Class 10, 12 term 1 result date, term 2 exams.

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result Live: CBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be released on cbseresults.nic.in. To access and download CBSE term 1 marksheets, students will have to login with their roll numbers and school numbers.

10:08 AM IST
Jan. 28, 2022

CBSE Result 2021 Class 10, 12 In DigiLocker

In addition to the official result website, cbseresults.nic.in, the CBSE result 2021 Class 10, 12 scorecards will also be available on the DigiLocker app and the website -- digilocker.gov.in.



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
10:02 AM IST
Jan. 28, 2022

CBSE Term 1 Result: Pass Percentage From Last Year

Last year, the overall cbseresults.nic.in pass percentage in Class 10 was recorded at 99.4 per cent, while in Class 12, the pass percentage was 99.37 per cent.

09:57 AM IST
Jan. 28, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Exam date

The CBSE term 2 exam date has not been updated yet. The Class 10, 12 term 2 CBSE exams have been scheduled for March-April 2022. Once the CBSE term 2 exam date is released, the candidates will be able to check on the official website -- cbse.gov.in.


09:54 AM IST
Jan. 28, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus Class 10

CBSE has released the sample question papers, reduced syllabus, and question banks of term 2 exams for Class 10 and Class 12 subjects. These are available at cbseacademic.nic.in. 

CBSE term 2 board exam syllabus: Direct link

09:49 AM IST
Jan. 28, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Sample Paper

CBSE has already released the term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers on the CBSE website, hinting that the board might held the term 2 exams in March-April, 2022.

09:46 AM IST
Jan. 28, 2022

Is CBSE Term 1 Result Declared

No. Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10 and Class 12 results are not declared yet. Once announced, students will be able to download the CBSE scorecards containing the marks scored in each subject at cbse.gov.in.

09:42 AM IST
Jan. 28, 2022

CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Board Exam Result

CBSE result 2021 Class 10 term 1 which is due to be released soon will not have pass or fail or essential repeat status. The final Cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Class 10 will be published after term 2 exams.

Click here for more Education News
cisce results cbse board exam result CBSE Term 1 Board Exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants Can Resign Round 1 Seats Till February 3; Details Here
NEET PG Counselling 2021: Applicants Can Resign Round 1 Seats Till February 3; Details Here
All Who Appeared In NEET PG Exam Be Allowed In Mop-Up Counselling, Stray Vacancy Round, Says IMA
All Who Appeared In NEET PG Exam Be Allowed In Mop-Up Counselling, Stray Vacancy Round, Says IMA
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 UPDATES: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 UPDATES: How To Download Class 10, 12 Marksheets From Cbseresults.nic.in
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Deadline Further Extended, Important Details
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 Registration Deadline Further Extended, Important Details
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last Date To Register Today, Important Guidelines
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Last Date To Register Today, Important Guidelines
.......................... Advertisement ..........................