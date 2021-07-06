CBSE Result 2021: Board Instructs Officials To Visit Schools, Verify Their Work

Visit schools without prior information, verify result process: CBSE to officials

CBSE Class 10, 12 result 2021: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has asked regional officers to visit schools under their jurisdiction to verify the Class 10 and Class 12 result policy is being implemented properly. The board has directed officials to carry out “sudden inspection” without providing schools any prior information regarding their visit.

“All Regional Officers/Directors of the board are requested to visit the schools to verify the work done by the schools under their jurisdiction.…” the CBSE said.

“In order to have actual information of the result work of the schools, it may be ensured that while visiting the schools, no prior intimation be given to the schools and only sudden inspection is carried out,” it further said.

The board has asked regional officers to ensure all types of schools – private, government, etc – are visited by them. It said the officers will prepare pointwise report of all schools and sign on school documents inspected by them, especially on rationale documents.

The board has asked officials to submit a complete report by July 12.

The CBSE had earlier released policies for tabulation of Class 10 and Class 12 marks, started a portal, and a helpline to assist schools in preparation of students’ results.

In the policy for Class 12 results, the board said it may depute a team to verify marks awarded by schools to their students.

If a school “deliberately indulges” in an unfair practice, the board has the right to disaffiliate the school, impose financial penalties, and not to declare results, the board said.

The board is expected to declare Class 12 results by July end and Class 10 results by July third week.