CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Soon; Know Alternative Ways To Check Results
Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: According to a board official, the students can expect class 10, 12 results this week. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the term 1 class 10, 12 exam results soon. According to a board official, the students can expect class 10, 12 results this week. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. READ MORE | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 When? Updates On 10th, 12th Results Release Date And Time
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the term 2 exam date, which will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.
Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: CBSE Board will declare 10th, 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates
Cbse.gov.in Term 1 Paper Pattern
The question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on the assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus.
How To Use DigiLocker For CBSE Term 1 Results 2021
To use the DigiLocker app or website for mark sheets and results, students should first register themselves on the platform by providing information like name, date of birth, etc. However, to check results, they may or may not need to register.
Digilocker is a digital repository used for downloading, sharing and verification of documents and certificates. The CBSE, in addition to results, provides digital certificates, mark sheets and transfer certificates on DigiLocker. READ MORE
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021: Know About Same-day Evaluation Policy
In the beginning of term-1 exams, the CBSE followed a same-day evaluation policy – at the end of the exam, the answer sheets were evaluated at the exam centre and after that, answer keys were made available. However, for the last few papers of Class 12, the board had dropped it. Read More
CBSE 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021: Alternative Ways To Check Results
CBSE term 1 results will be available at the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in.
CBSE Term 1 10th, 12th Results 2021 Soon
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams soon. Once released, students can download their score card on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.