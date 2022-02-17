CBSE Term 1 Result LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Soon; Know Alternative Ways To Check Results

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE 10th, 12th term 1 results at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Term 1 Results 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the term 1 class 10, 12 exam results soon. According to a board official, the students can expect class 10, 12 results this week. Once released, the Class 10, 12 score cards will be available to download on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. Apart from the board websites, the other official methods to check 10th, 12th results include the DigiLocker app and the website – digilocker.gov.in. READ MORE | CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 When? Updates On 10th, 12th Results Release Date And Time

Meanwhile, CBSE has also announced the term 2 exam date, which will be held offline from April 26. In term-2 exams, students will answer both objective and subjective type questions.

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.