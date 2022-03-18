Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CBSE class 12 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of class 12 term 1 examinations 2021 by this week. The students who have appeared in the CBSE Class 12 exam can check the result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, if available online. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

The class 12 result once released offline, the marksheets will be available from schools. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 12 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.

Earlier, CBSE released the class 10 result in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.