  • CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result When? Know How To Download Score Card At Cbseresults.nic.in
Live

CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result When? Know How To Download Score Card At Cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared in the CBSE Class 12 exam can check the result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, if available online. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Mar 18, 2022 11:20 am IST

Check CBSE class 12 result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of class 12 term 1 examinations 2021 by this week. The students who have appeared in the CBSE Class 12 exam can check the result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, if available online. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.

The class 12 result once released offline, the marksheets will be available from schools. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 12 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.

Earlier, CBSE released the class 10 result in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.

Live updates

CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: CBSE Board will declare 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates

11:20 AM IST
March 18, 2022

CBSE Term 2 Paper Pattern

The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from April 26. The exams will be held offline for both objective and subjective type questions



By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360
11:14 AM IST
March 18, 2022

cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Pass/ Fail Status

Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.

11:02 AM IST
March 18, 2022

cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th Term 1 Results: How To Check

The students can check the term 1 class 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.

10:55 AM IST
March 18, 2022

CBSE 12th Result 2021 Release Date And Time

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 result is expected to be released by this week. If CBSE class 12 result be released online, the students can download the term 1 scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. Read More

CBSE Class 12 Results Class 12 CBSE result CBSE Class 12 Result 2021
