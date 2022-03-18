CBSE 12th Result 2021 LIVE: Term 1 Result When? Know How To Download Score Card At Cbseresults.nic.in
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The students who have appeared in the CBSE Class 12 exam can check the result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, if available online. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in
CBSE 12th Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the result of class 12 term 1 examinations 2021 by this week. The students who have appeared in the CBSE Class 12 exam can check the result at cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in, if available online. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in.
Recommended: Download Updated Date Sheets for Class X and XII Term-2 CBSE Board Exams, Class X | Class XII
Most Liked: Download Free CBSE Class 10th & 12th Previous Years Questions/Sample Papers with Solutions. Class 10th | Class 12th
Don't Miss: How to prepare for JEE Main along with Board Exams. Grab it Free!
The class 12 result once released offline, the marksheets will be available from schools. To get the CBSE term 1 Class 12 marksheets, the students will have to contact their schools.
Earlier, CBSE released the class 10 result in offline mode on March 11, and the students' marksheets were shared with schools over email. Over 36 lakh students appeared in the term 1 10th, 12th exams which were held in November-December.
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Updates: CBSE Board will declare 12th results on cbseresults.nic.in. Check CBSE term 2 board exam date sheet, free question papers, syllabus and more updates
CBSE Term 2 Paper Pattern
The term 2 CBSE exams for Class 10 and Class 12 will be held from April 26. The exams will be held offline for both objective and subjective type questions
cbseresults.nic.in 2021 Pass/ Fail Status
Students should note that the board will not announce term 1 results as pass or fail or essential repeat. The final result will be published after term 2 exams.
cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 12th Term 1 Results: How To Check
The students can check the term 1 class 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. The term-1 board exams were conducted in November-December.
CBSE 12th Result 2021 Release Date And Time
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) class 12 term 1 result is expected to be released by this week. If CBSE class 12 result be released online, the students can download the term 1 scorecard on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in. CBSE term 1 result will also be available on the DigiLocker app and digilocker.gov.in. Read More