CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Expected Date, Steps to Check

Check CBSE class 10, 12 results at cbseresults.nic.in

Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: The term 1 result for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021-22 is expected to be declared by Sunday, February 20. The CBSE Term 1 exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held in November-December 2021. Although the CBSE 10th and 12th result date and time have not been announced yet, a board official earlier hinted of announcing both class 10, 12 results this week, saying, "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results."

Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.

Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exams will be held offline from April 26. The paper will contain both objective and subjective type questions.

Follow CBSE Term 1 Result Date, Time Updates Here