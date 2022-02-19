CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 LIVE: Cbseresults.nic.in 10th, 12th Results Expected Date, Steps to Check
Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: The students can get the term 1 class 10, 12 results on the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in.
Cbseresults.nic.in CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: The term 1 result for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021-22 is expected to be declared by Sunday, February 20. The CBSE Term 1 exams for Classes 10 and 12 were held in November-December 2021. Although the CBSE 10th and 12th result date and time have not been announced yet, a board official earlier hinted of announcing both class 10, 12 results this week, saying, "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results."
Recommended: Start your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI-Based Personalized Coaching, Take a Free trial today Start now
Recommended: Click Here for CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.
Once declared, students will be able to check their scores on the official websites – cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in and through the DigiLocker website and app.
Meanwhile, CBSE term 2 exams will be held offline from April 26. The paper will contain both objective and subjective type questions.
Follow CBSE Term 1 Result Date, Time Updates Here
Live updates
CBSE Term 1 Results 2021: The official website for CBSE Class 10, Class 12 term 1 results is cbseresults.nic.in. Follow this blog for latest updates on CBSE term 1 result date, term 2 exams.
Steps To Check CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2021
- Visit the official websites- cbse.gov.in, cbseresults.nic.in
- Click on CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Result 2022
- Enter the required credentials like roll number
- After successful login, the CBSE Class 10 Result will be displayed on the screen
- Download the result and keep a printout of the same for future references.
Cbseresults.nic.in Results 2021: Evaluation Criteria
- The term 1 results will contain a minimum 50 per cent weightage in the CBSE final result, and no students will be failed in Class 10 and Class 12 term 1 exam
- Internal assessment marks in various subjects awarded to students by schools will also be included in the term 1 marks
- This time, no average scores will be given to absentees; however, the CBSE will decide the calculation of the final score card
- The students will get their final marksheets and results after the term 2 examination.
CBSE Term 1 Result 2021 Expected This Week
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the results of classes 10 and 12 term 1 exams by Sunday, February 20. A board official earlier said, "There's a possibility of announcing the term 1 results for both classes 10, 12 this week. The board will announce the result date, once confirmed. The students are advised to follow the official websites only for updates on exams and results."