CBSE Result 2020: List Of Official Websites

CBSE Class 10, 12 annual board exam result can be expected anytime within July 15.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 13, 2020 9:02 am IST

CBSE result will be made available for students on the official websites only.
New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10, 12 annual board exam result can be expected anytime within July 15. The CBSE result will be available on the websites and can also be obtained through SMS. This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students may not go schools to check their result. Many state boards have stopped the practice of releasing result list on school notice board this year to avoid crowd among students during the pandemic. It is likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may also follow the same practice.

Students should know the official websites wherein the CBSE result will be hosted.

http://cbseresults.nic.in/ is the CBSE exam result portal. The website archives result from 2004. Students need to login to the result website using their roll number. The website is hosted by the National Informatics Centre which says, “The results published on net are for immediate information to the examinees. These cannot be treated as original mark sheets. Original mark sheets have been issued by the Board separately.”

http://results.gov.in/ is the single source for the results of all exams held in India. This website hosts all academic and entrance exam results like NTA, CBSE and education board for states including Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and others.

DigiLocker will intimate students of their marksheet and pass certificate once it is sent by the CBSE. Alerts will be sent to the mobile number with which the account has been created.

Over 30 lakh students have appeared for the Class 10 and Class 12 exam held in February-March.

CBSE sends the marks sheet, pass certificate and migration certificate of students to the digi-lockers, where they can access it within seconds of the declaration of the results.

