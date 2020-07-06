CBSE Result: How To Obtain Photocopy Of Answer Sheet?

Students can apply for the copy of their answer sheet, after the result is declared.

CBSE results can be expected anytime before July 15. Class 10 and 12 students who took their exams this year will receive their result, mark sheet and pass certificate on the basis of the total number of papers they have appeared for. This year, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could not complete the exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Considering the current situation prevailing in the country, the Board has decided not to hold any exams further and release the result soon.

Students can apply for the copy of their answer sheet, after the result is declared.

After the declaration of result, CBSE allows students to verify their marks. Only those students who apply for the verification of marks can apply to obtain the photocopy of answer sheet.

Students those who intend to have a copy of their answer sheet can apply for it at the official website of CBSE.

The Board will charge fees for providing the copies. Students have to deposit the fee online through Credit Card, Debit Card and Net banking.

Photocopy of the answer sheet will be sent to the candidate’s login account after blocking all information relating to the identity of the Examiner/ Evaluator/ any other official associated with the examination process etc.

Details regarding the deadline for applying for answer sheet photocopies will be notified by the Board after the results are declared.

Only those candidates who apply for obtaining photocopy of the evaluated answer can apply for re-evaluation or challenge the marks awarded to any question.



