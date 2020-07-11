  • Home
CBSE Result 2020: How To Obtain Migration Certificate

After the board exam results are declared, migration certificate is issued to students. The migration certificate is given to only those candidates who have appeared for exam. It helps them to seek admission elsewhere for further study.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 7:44 am IST

The CBSE Class 10, 12 results are expected within July 15.
New Delhi:

After the board exam results are declared, migration certificate is issued to students. The migration certificate is given to only those candidates who have appeared for examination of the Board, in order to enable them to seek admission elsewhere for further study.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam result anytime soon. The result will be available on the official website of the Board cbse.nic.in or its result portal cbseresults.nic.in.

Failed students and those students who have appeared for improvement/ additional subject should not apply for migration certificate.

Students can get the digital migration certificate of CBSE exams through DigiLocker.

DigiLocker is a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital India programme and it aims at ‘Digital Empowerment’ of citizen by providing access to authentic digital documents to citizen’s digital document wallet.

It had partnered with CBSE in 2019 to provide digital certificates.

CBSE also provides the pass certificate and mark sheet through DigiLocker.

Students need to create an account in the DigiLocker using their Aadhaar card number. They can login to their account using their mobile number or aadhaar card number or the username.

This year CBSE results have been delayed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board could not hold exams for many papers of Class 10 and Class 12. The Board had recently decided to release the result on the basis of the scores obtained in the papers held and conduct exams later.

The CBSE Class 10, 12 results are expected within July 15.

