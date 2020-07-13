CBSE Result 2020: The Firsts In The Board Exam This Year

CBSE result 2020 is expected within July 15.

CBSE’s 2019-2020 session saw many firsts in Class 10, 12 board exam. Two-level mathematics paper, a new assessment scheme are few important elements that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had added to annual board exams this year. The exams had also begun earlier this year in order to release the result before the commencement of the admission season. CBSE result 2020 is expected within July 15.

Two Level Mathematics

Starting this year, the CBSE has introduced two levels of mathematics: standard and basic at Class 10 level. "The Standard level will be meant for students who wish to opt for Mathematics at Sr. Secondary level and the Basic level would be for students not keen to pursue Mathematics at higher levels," said CBSE. The first batch of this new mathematics paper will receive their result soon.

Internal Assessment In All Subjects Of Class 12

This year, CBSE had added internal assessment component for all subjects in class 12. Until this academic session, there was no scope for internal assessment in subjects like legal studies or Mathematics. This was introduced to improve learning outcomes and encourage critical and creative thinking among students, has revised its assessment and evaluation practices.

Reducing Descriptive Questions In Class 12 Exam

Starting this year, there objective questions. Minimum 25% marks was allotted to objective type questions including multiple-choice questions and 75% marks were allotted to descriptive type questions.

Basic Calculators For Children with Special Needs

Starting this year, CWSN students were allowed to use basic calculators in exams. The facility is part of the Board's efforts to extend concessions to Person with Benchmark Disabilities for Class 10 and 16 examinations conducted by the CBSE in accordance with the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act -2016, the CBSE said.

Funny Memes and Relevant Messages For Students

For the first time, CBSE started sharing student-centric memes and messages on social media during result time. The memes were related to the exam and were based on completing the syllabus, reaching exam centre on time, etc.

Exam postponement

In a first in recent years, the CBSE had to postpone board exams. The board could not hold exams for over 80 subjects this year.

New Assessment Scheme

As a one-time measure, the CBSE will assess the performance of students and decide the final marks in a new scheme. This has been done to release result on time. However, later the Board will allow students to appear for exams to improve their marks.

A total 18,89,878 students had appeared for class 10 exam and 12,06,893 students for class 12 exam this year from schools affiliated to the CBSE. 19 transgender candidates had also appeared for the exam this year.

The CBSE exams had begun earlier than previous years’ to declare the result before the commencement of admission season and help students with the documents during the admission process. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, neither the exams were completed nor the results have been declared so far. Schools have remained closed since mid-March all over the country due to the coronavirus outbreak.