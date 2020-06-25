Students Will Be Allowed To Opt Out Of Exams, Result By Mid-August: CBSE To Top Court

CBSE result will be declared in mid-august.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled the Class 10 and 12 board exams that it had scheduled to hold in July, the Board told the Supreme Court today.

In response to the top court’s question on whether it will allow Class 12 students to appear for the exam or opt out, the Board said Class 12 students will be given a choice to opt out of exam. Those students who choose not to appear for remaining papers will be assessed on the basis of last 3 exams.

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar was apprised by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that a scheme has been formulated to assess the performance of class 12 students on the basis of their performance in last examinations.

The Supreme Court has asked the Board to release the notification indicating the scheme for internal assessment. The Board has said that it will notify the same tomorrow.

“Exams for Class 10 stands cancelled. They don’t have to give any exam,” it said.

For those students who will opt to appear for the exam, the CBSE said to the top court, exam will be held when the situation is conducive.

CBSE has said that the result will be declared in mid-august.

Regarding the new academic session, the Board said that if the exams are held in August, the new academic session will begin in September.

Meanwhile, CISCE, the ICSE exam board, has told Supreme Court today that it is ready to cancel the remaining examinations of both Class 10 and Class 12 students. The students will be promoted based on internal assessment system, for which the ICSE board yet to announce details.