CBSE Result 2020: CBSE Class 10 Results Published; Highlights

Education | Edited by Shihabudeen Kunju S | Updated: Jul 15, 2020 1:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

CBSE 10th results have been announced. The CBSE Class 10 results have been published on the official websites of the Board at cbseresults.nic.in. The Board has recorded a pass percentage of 91.46 % this year and 1,50,198 students has got compartment this year. The Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE said in a statement that it will announce the schedule of compartment examinations subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.

Total number of candidates registered - 18,85,885

Total number of candidates appeared - 18,73,015

Total number of candidates passed - 17,13,121

Overall passing percentage - 91.46%

Top regions:

Trivandrum (99.28%)

Chennai (98.95%)

Bengaluru (98.23%)

Pune (98.05%)

Ajmer (96.993%)

Girls passing percentage - 93.31%

Boys passing percentage - 90.14%

Transgender passing percentage - 78.95%

CBSE 10th result 2020: Direct link

Check your CBSE 10th result from this direct link:

CBSE 10th result 2020 direct link

Apart from the official websites, the CBSE 10th results will also be available on the official UMANG websites and also through IVRS and SMS.

Assessment Scheme

a) For the students, who have completed all their examinations, their results will be declared based on their performance in the examinations.

b) For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

c) For students who have appeared in the examinations in only 3 subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted.

Conduct of compartment examination

CBSE will announce the schedule of these examinations subsequently in consultation with the Government of India.

Replacement Of Term “Fail” By Essential Repeat

CBSE has decided to replace the term “FAIL” by the term “Essential Repeat”. Hence, in the result declared no “FAIL” term will be mentioned in the documents issued to the candidates and the result hosted on the website.

