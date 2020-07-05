CBSE Result 2020: CBSE will announce board exam results by mid-July

CBSE board exam result for class 10 and class 12 students will be released by July 15. The board has not announced the date for result declaration yet, but it had informed Supreme Court that board results will be announced by mid-July.

CBSE had scheduled exams for remaining board papers from July 1 but its decision was challenged in a plea filed in Supreme Court which sought to quash the exam notice in view of the rising covid-19 cases.

CBSE informed the court that it was working on an alternative assessment scheme which was submitted to the court on June 26. With the approval from the top court, the board announced that all exams for remaining papers were cancelled and the result for this year's board exams would be prepared based on the revised assessment scheme.

The alternative assessment covers all possible circumstances for students. students who sat for all their examinations in class 10 and 12 will have their final result declared based on their performance in the exam.

For students who appeared for exam in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in best of three performing subjects will be awarded for subjects for which exam could not be held.

For students who could appear for exam in only three subjects, the average of marks obtained in two best performing subjects will be awarded.

There are some students in class 12 in North-East Delhi who could appear for exam in only one or two subjects. For such students, the result will be prepared on the basis of performance in the appeared subjects and in internal assessment, practical, and project.

The Board will also hold improvement exams, schedule for which will be decided later. Students would have the option to sit for or skip the improvement examination. Marks scored in the improvement exam will be treated as final.

As for evaluation, CBSE had commenced evaluation of the papers for which exams were concluded in March from May 10. 3,000 schools were identified to evaluate nearly 1.5 crore answer sheets of already conducted exams.

When announcing the commencement of evaluation process, Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had said that the process would be completed in 50 days.

CBSE Board exam result will be available on the board's official result portal, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. Apart from distributing board exam certificates via schools, the board will also release students' pass certificates and mark sheet through DigiLocker, a flagship initiative of Ministry of Electronics & IT (MeitY) under Digital Indi