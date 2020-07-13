CBSE Result 2020: CBSE 10th Result’ Date Update @ Cbse.nic.in, Cbseresults.nic.in

An official from the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE said the Class 10 annual exam results’ date has not been fixed yet. When asked about whether the CBSE 10th result being released today or not as reported by a section of media, the official has confirmed that “not today”. In a surprise move today, the national education board announced the Class 12 results in the afternoon. The Board, in a submission made in the Supreme Court on June 26, had said the annual exam results for both CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 students will be released by July 15.

The CBSE 10th results will be released at cbseresults.nic.in, the official results website of the Board. The results are also expected to be released on the official websites like cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

In the CBSE Class 12 results announced today, out of the total 11,92,961 students appeared for the exam, 10,59,080 students qualified for higher education with a pass percentage of 88.78%.

A total of 12,03,595 students had registered for CBSE Class 12 annual examinations this year.

This year’s CBSE Class 12 results have an increase of 5.38 per cent from last year. This year the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 5.96 per cent. pass percentage among transgender students is 66.67 per cent.

In the CBSE Class 12 result declared today, a total of 1,57,934 students have scored more than 90% marks. Of these, 38,686 students have secured above 95%.

CBSE 10th result 2020: Alternative options

Apart from the official CBSE websites, the candidates may download their CBSE 10th results from the alternative options here:

UMANG mobile app

UMANG, Unified Mobile Application for New Age Governance, is a unified Platform for single point access to major Central and State Government services. Students can view their results on UMANG Mobile App of Ministry of Electronics & IT which is available for Android, lOS and Windows based Smart Phones and also on www.umang.gov.in.

IVRS or Interactive Voice Response System

The telephone numbers of NIC through which results can be accessed through IVRS are as follows:

For local subscribers in Delhi: 24300699

For subscribers on other parts of the country: 011-24300699

Private portals

The CBSE 10th results are also expected to be released on some of the exam' results websites owned by private companies.