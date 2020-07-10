CBSE result 2020: CBSE 10th result and CBSE 12th result are expected @ cbseresults.nic.in

An official from the Central Board of Secondary Education or CBSE, the national secondary and higher secondary education board, said the Board has not fixed any dates yet for releasing the CBSE 10th results and CBSE 12th results. However, the board had informed the Supreme Court on June 26, that it will announce board exam results by mid-July. The CBSE results will be released online on the official results’ portal at cbseresults.nic.in. Updates and other details of CBSE results will also be available on the official website of the Board at cbse.nic.in.

The board will prepare CBSE results for the cancelled subjects on the basis of exams that have already been conducted and internal assessment performance.

In response to a notification being circulated about CBSE result dates, an official told NDTV yesterday also that the board has not made any decision yet. The offical has also said the said CBSE result notification is fake and should not be taken as board's statement. The fake notification says that CBSE 10th result will be announced on July 11 and 12th result on July 13.

CBSE result 2019: How to check

Follow the steps given here to check your CBSE results:

Step One - Go to the official results link hosted at cbseresults.nic.in

Step Two - On next page enter your exam details

Step Three - Submit the details and check your results

CBSE results on other platforms

Last year, the CBSE had made arrangements to download their results from the search page of search engine giant Google. Though, the Board hasn’t made any announcements in this regard this, the results are expected to be on several other platforms apart from its official website.

CBSE results 2020: How results are being prepared

As per the assessment scheme for CBSE 10th result and CBSE 12th result, the results of students who have completed all their exams will be declared based on their performances in the exams.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj said.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," he said.

For students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the assessment will be based on practical work and class projects. Such students, who are mainly from Delhi, also have the option of taking the written exams at a later date.