CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared, 88.78 Per Cent Pass: Live Update

CBSE 2020 result is expected at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th result 2020 has been announced and is available on the board's official result website, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The result comes two days ahead of the anticipated result date. CBSE had told Supreme Court on June 26 that it was cancelling all remaining exams and will announce results by July 15. The Board had also presented an alternative assessment scheme for subjects for which exam could not be conducted. The alternative assessment scheme is based on a student's performance in the written exam for subjects for which the board could hold exams successfully.