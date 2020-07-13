CBSE 12th Result 2020 Declared, 88.78 Per Cent Pass: Live Update
CBSE 12th result 2020 has been announced and is available on the board's official result website, 'cbseresults.nic.in'.
CBSE 12th result 2020 has been announced and is available on the board's official result website, 'cbseresults.nic.in'. The result comes two days ahead of the anticipated result date. CBSE had told Supreme Court on June 26 that it was cancelling all remaining exams and will announce results by July 15. The Board had also presented an alternative assessment scheme for subjects for which exam could not be conducted. The alternative assessment scheme is based on a student's performance in the written exam for subjects for which the board could hold exams successfully.
Live updates
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Girls Perform Better Than Boys
This year the pass percentage among girls is 92.15 per cent and among boys it is 86.19 per cent. Girls have done better than boys by 5.96 per cent. pass percentage among transgender students is 66.67 per cent.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: No Merit List This Year
CBSE will not release any merit list this year. Earlier, CISCE had also announced that it will not announce topper's list for ISC and ICSE exams.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: 88.78 Per Cent Students Pass
Total 88.78 per cent students have passed this year. The pass percentage has increased by 5.38 per cent from last year when 83.40 per cent students passed.
CBSE 12th Result 2020: Education Minister Congratulates Students
Education Minsiter Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has tweeted his congratulations to students who have passed class 12 board exams.
"Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf. We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority," he wrote on Twitter.
Dear Students, Parents and Teachers!@cbseindia29 has announced the results of Class XII and can be accessed at https://t.co/kCxMPkzfEf.— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 13, 2020
We congratulate you all for making this possible. I reiterate, Student's health & quality education are our priority.
CBSE 12th Result 2020 Announced
CBSE has announced class 12 results on its official result website: cbseresults.nic.in