CBSE Class 12 Declared, Class 10 Result Later

CBSE Class 12 result has been declared. The result of Class 10 board exam will be announced in a day or two. Over 30 lakh students had appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 exam which was held in February-March. This year, the CBSE result has been decided on the basis of the number of exams as the board could not hold exams for all the papers. Later, it will give chance to students to improve their marks.

CBSE result is available on http://cbseresults.nic.in/ , http://results.gov.in/. Post-result updates like availability of certificates and mark sheet will be intimated to students through DigiLocker.

This year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, students may not go schools to check their result. Many state boards have stopped the practice of releasing result list on school notice board this year to avoid crowd among students during the pandemic. It is likely that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may also follow the same practice.

CBSE’s 2019-2020 session saw many firsts in Class 10, 12 board exam. Two-level mathematics paper, a new assessment scheme are few important elements that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had added to annual board exams this year. The exams had also begun earlier this year in order to release the result before the commencement of the admission season. CBSE result 2020 is expected within July 15.



