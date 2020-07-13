In Delhi, 94.39% Students Pass CBSE Class 12 Exam

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 result today.

In Delhi, 94.39% of total students who took the CBSE Class 12 exam this year have passed. Delhi West region has registered 94.61% pass and Delhi East has registered 94.24% pass.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 12 result today.

Highest pass percentage in the country has been recorded in Thiruvananthapuram region where 97.67% students have passed. In Bengaluru and Chennai, 97.05% and 96.17% of the total students have passed. Delhi West and Delhi East stand in fourth and fifth position respectively in the region-wise performance.

87651 students have been placed in compartment.

The pass percentage among girls is 92.15% whereas it is 86.19% among boys.

Among institutions, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas have recorded 98.70% pass which is followed by Kendriya Vidyalayas where 98.62% students have passed.

In government schools affiliated to CBSE, 94.94% students have passed.