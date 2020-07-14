CBSE Class 10 Result Date: What We Know So Far

CBSE Class 10 result will be declared soon. As per the latest information given by a board official, the result is not coming today.

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Jul 14, 2020 8:43 am IST

New Delhi:

CBSE Class 10 result will be declared soon. A board official has confirmed that the result is not coming today. The official, however, has not confirmed the CBSE 10th result date. The board is expected to release the result within the deadline it had told the Supreme Court. CBSE had informed the top court that it will release the results within July 15.

So far, CBSE Class 12 result has been declared. 88.78% students have passed the exam. The performance of girls have been better than boys.

The CBSE Class 10 result be declared on the basis of the new assessment scheme.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in more than three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best three performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," CBSE Exam Controller Sanyam Bhardwaj has said.

"For students who have appeared in the examinations in only three subjects, the average of the marks obtained in the best two performing subjects will be awarded in the subjects whose examinations have not been conducted," he said.

For students who have appeared for only one or two exams, the assessment will be based on practical work and class projects. Such students, who are mainly from Delhi, also have the option of taking the written exams at a later date.


