CBSE has declared the Class 10 board exam result. The number of 90% and above scoring students has decreased this year. This year 1,84,358 students have secured above 90% which is less than last year's figure. In 2019, over 2.2 lakh students were in this category comprising 12.78% of the total number of students.

This year only 9.84% of the total students have secured above 90% in aggregate.

The number of 95% scorers has also decreased. In comparison to last year where more than 57,000 students had secured over 95% in aggregate this year 41,084 students have secured more than 95%.

Overall, 91.46% of the total number of students have passed the exam this year. The overall pass percentage has increased by 0.36 %.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has congratulated students, teachers and parents for the result.

Over 18 lakh students had appeared for the exam this year of which 17,13,121 students have passed.

Girls have performed better than boys in the CBSE Class 10 exam by 3.17%.

In Delhi region, 85.86% students have passed.

A total of 1,50,198 students have been placed in the compartment category comprising 8.02% of the total number of students. The number of students in this category has increased in comparison to last year. Last year, 138705 students were placed in this category. According to CBSE's exam and assessment rules, a candidate failing in one of the five subjects of external examination shall be placed in compartment in that subject provided he/she qualifies in all the subjects of internal assessment.