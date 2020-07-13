Kendriya, Navodaya Vidyalayas Lead Among Schools In CBSE Class 12 Result
In CBSE Class 12 exam, Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are leading among schools this year. While KVs have recorded 98.62% pass, in JNVs 98.7% of students have qualified the exam this year.
These schools have performed better than private schools, where 88.22% students have passed.
Government schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have registered 94.94% pass.
From government aided schools, 91.56% students have passed.
The Central Tibetan Schools Administration, an autonomous organization that manages the education of Tibetan children living in India, has recorded 98.23% pass. It is in third position among the best performing institutions. A total of 67 schools function under this organisation.
Meanwhile the government is planning to introduce 27% reservation for OBC students in JNVs and KVs across the country, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had informed the Parliament in February.
A total of 11,92,961 students had appeared for CBSE Class 12 exams of which 88.78% students have passed.
The pass percentage among girls is 92.15% whereas it is 86.19% among boys.
Highest pass percentage in the country has been recorded in Thiruvananthapuram region where 97.67% students have passed. In Bengaluru and Chennai, 97.05% and 96.17% of the total students have passed. Delhi West and Delhi East stand in fourth and fifth position respectively in the region-wise performance.