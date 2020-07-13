Kendriya, Navodaya Vidyalayas Lead Among Schools In CBSE Class 12 Result

These schools have performed better than private schools, where 88.22% students have passed.

Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) are leading among schools in CBSE Class 12 result this year. While KVs have recorded 98.62% pass and in JNVs 98.7% of students have qualified the exam this year.

Government schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) have registered 94.94% pass.

From government aided schools, 91.56% students have passed.

The Central Tibetan Schools Administration, an autonomous organization that manages the education of Tibetan children living in India, has recorded 98.23% pass. It is in third position among the best performing institutions. A total of 67 schools function under this organisation.

Meanwhile the government is planning to introduce 27% reservation for OBC students in JNVs and KVs across the country, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ had informed the Parliament in February.

A total of 11,92,961 students had appeared for CBSE Class 12 exams of which 88.78% students have passed.

The pass percentage among girls is 92.15% whereas it is 86.19% among boys.

Highest pass percentage in the country has been recorded in Thiruvananthapuram region where 97.67% students have passed. In Bengaluru and Chennai, 97.05% and 96.17% of the total students have passed. Delhi West and Delhi East stand in fourth and fifth position respectively in the region-wise performance.