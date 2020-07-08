CBSE Removes Chapters On Citizenship, Secularism From Political Science Syllabus

CBSE has reduced syllabus for political science due to covid-19 hurdles

Key chapters like Democratic Rights, Food Security in India, Federalism, Citizenship and Secularism have been dropped from school courses in the national education board CBSE's bid to reduce the burden on students amid the coronavirus crisis.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Tuesday that the syllabus for 2020-21 would be reduced by a third because of the "extraordinary situation" as the world fights the coronavirus pandemic.

The board has revised the Economics and Political Science courses for grades 9 to 12.

The chapters "completely deleted" from the Class 11 Political Science syllabus include Federalism, Citizenship, Nationalism, and Secularism.

Only two units from the 'Local Government' chapter have been deleted. These include 'Why do we need Local Governments?' and 'Growth of Local Government in India'.

From the Class 12 Political Science syllabus, the board has entirely removed "Security in the Contemporary World", "Environment and Natural Resources", "Social and New Social Movements in India", and "Regional Aspirations".

From the "Planned Development" chapter, units dealing with "changing nature of India's economic development" and "Planning Commission and Five Year Plans" have been removed.

"India's Relations with its Neighbours: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Myanmar" has been deleted for the present session from the chapter on India's Foreign Policy.

Chapters on Democratic Rights and Structure of the Indian Constitution have been removed from the Class 9 Political Science syllabus. A chapter on Food Security in India has been completely removed from the Economics syllabus.

For class 10 students, chapters on "Democracy and Diversity", "Caste, Religion and Gender", and "Challenges to Democracy" have been removed.