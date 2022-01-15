CBSE term 2 sample papers out at cbseacademic.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 sample papers along with the marking schemes. The CBSE term 2 Class 10, 12 sample papers contain questions that could be asked in the upcoming board exam. Students can download the Term 2 CBSE Board exam Class 10, 12 sample papers from the CBSE website -- cbseacademic.nic.in.

The Class 10 and Class 12 Term 2 sample papers includes the chapters and units that are to be covered in term 2. In a first, the CBSE is conducting the board exams in two terms—term 1 and term 2.

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 10: Direct Link

CBSE Term 2 Sample Papers Class 12: Direct Link

While question papers in the term 1 CBSE exams, had multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type and was held for a duration of 90 minutes covering 50 per cent of the rationalised syllabus, the CBSE term 2 exams question paper will include case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions and will be held for a duration of two hours.

The board earlier this month had shared a notice on news being circulated on Class 10, 12 exam pattern and has said that they are misleading and incorrect. The CBSE statement is in response to some media platforms circulating news as breaking and confusing the readers.

A CBSE statement issued said: “It has been noticed that a few online media platforms are circulating incorrect information and confusing audiences, using expressions such as Breaking News about major exam pattern changes in class X and XII, Term 2 Board exams.”

“It is clarified in the interest of students that the Board had announced the changes in exam pattern (mentioned in circular number 51, dated 5th July 2021). Term 1 exams have already been completed and the format of exams for Term 2 is also mentioned in the same circular,” it added.