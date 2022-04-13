CBSE Releases Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For 10th, 12th Board Exams At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 admit cards released.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha Portal, the CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Term 2 board exams will be held in offline mode for all classes from April 26, 2022. Students are informed that CBSE admit cards 2022 can only be downloaded using the school affiliation number.

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE 10th 12th Term 2 Admit Cards 2022: How to download

Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab and then click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option. Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to login. The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download it and take a print out for future references.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards 2022: Direct Link

For term 1, in view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students were required to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card. CBSE had also banned certain items for the students. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.