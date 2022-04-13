  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Releases Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For 10th, 12th Board Exams At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CBSE Releases Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For 10th, 12th Board Exams At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: The CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 13, 2022 8:38 am IST
Careers In Space Sciences View More
Coming Soon in Premium

RELATED NEWS

CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Political Science Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Marking Scheme
State Wise Board Exam 2022 Live: Updates on CISCE, CBSE Term 2, Other States 10th, 12th Exams In April
JEE Main 2022 Session 1 During Class 12th CBSE Term 2; Here's How Students Can Strategise
CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Practice These Sample Papers On History To Score Well
CBSE 12th Term 2 Exams 2022: Sample Paper For Maths; Preparation Tips By School Heads
CBSE Term 2 Class 12 Chemistry Exam 2022: Check Sample Papers, Syllabus, Marking Scheme
CBSE Releases Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For 10th, 12th Board Exams At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CBSE 10th, 12th term 2 admit cards released.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the term 2 admit cards 2022 for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. As per the notification on the e-Pareeksha Portal, the CBSE 10th and 12th term 2 admit cards are available online and can be downloaded only by the schools through the official website of the board- cbse.gov.in.

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here.

Students LikedStart your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now
Download NowClick Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

CBSE Term 2 board exams will be held in offline mode for all classes from April 26, 2022. Students are informed that CBSE admit cards 2022 can only be downloaded using the school affiliation number.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

CBSE term 2 exams will be held on the 50 per cent of the reduced syllabus as prescribed earlier. The CBSE term 2 papers will have both objective and subjective questions – case-based, situation-based, open-ended short answer and long answer type questions. The term 2 exams will be held for a duration of two hours.

CBSE 10th 12th Term 2 Admit Cards 2022: How to download

  1. Visit the official website- cbse.gov.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on the e-PAREEKSHA tab and then click on the link that reads, 'Admit Card/Centre Material for Examination 2021-2022' option.
  3. Enter your User Id, Password and Security Pin to login.
  4. The CBSE Term 2 admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  5. Download it and take a print out for future references.

CBSE Term 2 Admit Cards 2022: Direct Link

For term 1, in view of the pertaining COVID-19 situation, students were required to wear masks, follow social distancing, and other COVID protocols as mentioned on the admit card. CBSE had also banned certain items for the students. The banned items in the exam centre include mobile phones, electronic devices, headphones, and any other electronic gadgets.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022 CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022 cbse board exam 2022
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Delhi HC Refuses To Allow Ayurveda Aspirants Having Low NEET Percentile To Participate In Counselling
Delhi HC Refuses To Allow Ayurveda Aspirants Having Low NEET Percentile To Participate In Counselling
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP To Conduct Class 12 English Exam Tomorrow In 24 Districts
Uttar Pradesh UPMSP To Conduct Class 12 English Exam Tomorrow In 24 Districts
Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Application Process Begins; Exam From July 29
Telangana TS PGECET 2022 Application Process Begins; Exam From July 29
Academicians Raise Quality Dilution Concerns On UGC Go Ahead To Pursuing 2 Degrees Together
Academicians Raise Quality Dilution Concerns On UGC Go Ahead To Pursuing 2 Degrees Together
NCPCR Says 203 Out Of 1027 Govt Schools In Delhi Functioning Without A Head, Seeks Explanation
NCPCR Says 203 Out Of 1027 Govt Schools In Delhi Functioning Without A Head, Seeks Explanation
.......................... Advertisement ..........................