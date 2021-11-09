CBSE Releases Term 1 Board Exam Admit Card; Know How To Download

CBSE Term 1 admit cards out at cbse.gov.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the admit cards for the term 1 exams today, November 9. Students can access the term 1 admit cards on cbse.gov.in. To access the CBSE term 1 admit cards, students will have to use their user ids and passwords. The term 1 CBSE exams for the minor papers will start from November 16 for Class 12, and for the students of Class 10, from November 17. CBSE will conduct the exams for the major papers from November 30.

CBSE Term 1 Admit Cards: Direct Link

Follow these steps to download CBSE Term 1 Admit Card:

Go to cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in Click on the link for Class 10 or Class 12 term 1 admit card Login with the required details -- user id and password Download and take printout of the admit card

As per the CBSE term 1 exam pattern, question papers in term 1 exams will have multiple-choice questions (MCQ) including case-based MCQs and MCQs on assertion-reasoning type. The duration of the exam will be 90 minutes and would cover 50 per cent of the rationalised CBSE syllabus. While the duration of minor papers will be as mentioned on the date sheets.

CBSE said that there are about 26,000 schools affiliated to the board in India and 26 countries abroad. Considering the Covid situation, the board said, it will make efforts “to fix examination centres in such a manner that neither students nor schools are having any problem”.