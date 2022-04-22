  • Home
  • Education
  • CBSE Releases Syllabus For 10th, 12th Exams 2023; Two Term System Discontinued

CBSE Releases Syllabus For 10th, 12th Exams 2023; Two Term System Discontinued

As per the new CBSE syllabus, Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, hinting the system has been discontinued.

Education | Edited by Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Apr 22, 2022 11:18 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Can CBSE Cancel 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams Due To Rise In COVID-19 Cases? Rules, Alternative Assessment Schemes
Cancel CBSE, CISCE 10th, 12th Term 2 Exams 2022, Demand Students Amid Rise In COVID-19 Cases
CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Biology Sample Paper Analysis, Marking Scheme
One Board Exam Pattern Or Split Terms: CBSE Yet To Decide For Class 10, 12 Exams For 2022-23 Session
CBSE 10th, 12th Exams 2022-23 Likely To Be Held Once From Next Year
CBSE Term 2 Admit Card 2022 For Private Candidates Released At Cbse.gov.in; Direct Link Here
CBSE Releases Syllabus For 10th, 12th Exams 2023; Two Term System Discontinued
CBSE Releases Board Exam Syllabus 2022-23

CBSE Syllabus 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the annual curriculum for the academic year 2022-23. As per the new CBSE syllabus, Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, hinting the system has been discontinued. Apart from this, the revised syllabus announced by the CBSE has seen further cuts for the major subjects, with the board deciding to keep the number of chapters limited for this year as well. The CBSE curriculum 2022-23 can be downloaded through the official website -- cbseacademic.nic.

Take Advantage of : CBSE Class 12th Preparation Tips to Score High . Click Here.

Students LikedStart your JEE/NEET Preparation with AI Based Personalized Coaching, Take Free trial today Start now
Download NowClick Here for Free CBSE Class 12th Previous Year Sample Papers.

Recommended: What Will Be A Good Career Option For You? Understanding Yourself And The Industry. Read More

It may be noted that the CBSE had split down the 2021-22 board examination into two terms. The CBSE term 1 exam for Class 10 and Class 12 was conducted in November and December. While CBSE term 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2022. The method was adopted to ensure that the board is left at least one exam by the end of the academic year to assess the students' performance.

By submitting details, you are registering on Careers360

In a year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central education board divided the 2022 final exams into two terms. CBSE term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December,2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022.

According to the CBSE Class 12 syllabus 2022-23, "The Assessment scheme will have a theory, internal assessment or practical components as per syllabus given for each subject. Board shall conduct Annual examinations for Class 12."

The Assessment scheme will have an 80 marks component for Board examination (class X) and Annual Examination (class IX) in all subjects except compulsory subjects to be assessed internally along with a 20 marks component of Internal Assessment, the CBSE syllabus 2022-23 Class 10, 9 reads.

Click here for more Education News
CBSE exams CBSE syllabus cbse board exam 2022

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Over 6.8 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exam 2022 Starting Today
Over 6.8 Lakh Students To Appear In Karnataka PUC 2nd Year Exam 2022 Starting Today
Bihar Board BSEB To Release 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
Bihar Board BSEB To Release 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card Today; Steps To Download
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 2022 Begins Today; Important Guidelines For Candidates
Purpose Of Quota To Inspire OBCs Get Higher Education, Authorities' Duty To Further It: Delhi High Court
Purpose Of Quota To Inspire OBCs Get Higher Education, Authorities' Duty To Further It: Delhi High Court
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates
Bihar Board BSEB 10th Compartment Exam 2022 Admit Card To Release Tomorrow; Check Exam Dates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................