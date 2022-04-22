CBSE Releases Board Exam Syllabus 2022-23

CBSE Syllabus 2022-23: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the annual curriculum for the academic year 2022-23. As per the new CBSE syllabus, Class 10 and Class 12 syllabi have not been divided into two terms, hinting the system has been discontinued. Apart from this, the revised syllabus announced by the CBSE has seen further cuts for the major subjects, with the board deciding to keep the number of chapters limited for this year as well. The CBSE curriculum 2022-23 can be downloaded through the official website -- cbseacademic.nic.

It may be noted that the CBSE had split down the 2021-22 board examination into two terms. The CBSE term 1 exam for Class 10 and Class 12 was conducted in November and December. While CBSE term 2 exams are scheduled to be conducted in April-May 2022. The method was adopted to ensure that the board is left at least one exam by the end of the academic year to assess the students' performance.

In a year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, the central education board divided the 2022 final exams into two terms. CBSE term 1 exam 2022 was conducted in November-December,2021 and term 2 exams are scheduled for April-May, 2022.

According to the CBSE Class 12 syllabus 2022-23, "The Assessment scheme will have a theory, internal assessment or practical components as per syllabus given for each subject. Board shall conduct Annual examinations for Class 12."

The Assessment scheme will have an 80 marks component for Board examination (class X) and Annual Examination (class IX) in all subjects except compulsory subjects to be assessed internally along with a 20 marks component of Internal Assessment, the CBSE syllabus 2022-23 Class 10, 9 reads.