CBSE Revised Class 10 Date Sheet: Maths, Science Exams Rescheduled

The Central Board of Secondary Education has released the revised date sheets for Class 10 board examinations on its official website cbse.gov.in. As per the new CBSE date sheet the Maths exam scheduled for May 21 will now be held on June 2. The Science exam scheduled for May 15 will be held on May 21. Further the Punjabi exam on June 5 instead of May 12, the Arabic exam has been postponed by a day from June 2 to June 3. The Malayalam exam will be conducted on June 5.

Except for the above mentioned changes, there have been no changes made to the start and end dates of CBSE Class 10 board exams. Class 10 theory exams will begin on May 4 and end on June 7.

The CBSE board exam results will be declared on July 15, 2021. The CBSE practical exams began on March 1.

CBSE Class 10 revised date sheet

May 4- Odia, Kannada, Lepcha

May 6- English language and literature

May 10- Hindi course- A, B

May 11- Urdu course- A, Bengali, Tamil, Persian, Bahasa Melayu, Thai, Elem Book-K

May 12- French, German

May 17- Painting

May 20- Home science

May 21- Science

May 22- Japanese

May 27- Social Science

May 29- Information Technology

June 2 - Mathematics

June 7 - Computer Applications

